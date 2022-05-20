|
20.05.2022 08:00:15
Holding(s) in Company
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|162964
|EQS News ID:
|1357239
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Global Ports Holding PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
|
13.05.22
|Global Ports Inv : Notice of AGM (Investegate)
|
11.05.22
|Trading statement of twelve months to 31 March 2022 (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|Global Ports Holding PLC : Trading statement of twelve months to 31 March 2022 (Investegate)
|
29.04.22
|Global Ports Inv : Publication of 2021 Annual Report and Accounts (Investegate)
|
27.04.22
|Management change (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|Global Ports Inv : Q1 2022 Operational Results (Investegate)
Analysen zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|1,11
|-3,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Märkte letztlich uneins -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten Vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.