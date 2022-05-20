20.05.2022 08:00:15

Holding(s) in Company

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Holding(s) in Company

20-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Global Ports Holding Plc

Sedol BD2ZT39

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an X if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

1Lansdowne Partners International Limited

2Lansdowne Partners Limited

3Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Goldman Sachs Securities (Nominees) Limited.

Name

n/a

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

n/a

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

17/05/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

19/05/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.54%

 

0.54%

62,826,963

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

7.35%

 

7.35%

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B2419D89

 

342,181

 

0.54%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

342,181

 

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Lansdowne Partners

International Limited

0.54%

 

0.54%

Lansdowne Partners

Limited

 

 

 

Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP

0.54%

 

0.54%

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 
         

 

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

19 May 2022

 
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GPH
LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06
Sequence No.: 162964
EQS News ID: 1357239

 
