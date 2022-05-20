|
20.05.2022 14:28:23
Holding(s) in Company
|
Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Paris, France on May 20th, 2022
|ISIN:
|IE00BGHQ1986
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|HBRN
|LEI Code:
|635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
|Sequence No.:
|163219
|EQS News ID:
|1358063
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hibernia REIT PLC Reg-S 144Amehr Nachrichten
|
14:39
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Hibernian REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
14:35
|Results of Scheme Meeting and EGM (EQS Group)
|
14:31
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
14:28
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
14:06
|Barclays PLC : Form 8.3 - Hibernia REIT plc Amendment (Investegate)
|
13:35
|Hibernia REIT plc : Results of Scheme Meeting and EGM (Investegate)
|
11:37
|Goldman Sachs & Co. : Form 38.5b - Hibernia Reit plc (Investegate)
|
10:22
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)