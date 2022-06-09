09.06.2022 15:30:02

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

09-Jun-2022 / 14:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.541529

3.789994

6.331523

47993572

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.000354

0.146204

0.146558

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

19259269

 

2.540767

US2778562098

 

5775

 

0.000762

Sub Total 8.A

19265044

2.541529%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

32732

0.004318

Call Option

16/12/2022

N/A

34590

0.004563

Call Option

17/06/2022

N/A

730620

0.096387

Sub Total 8.B1

 

797942

0.105268%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

6/7/2022

N/A

Cash

13600000

1.794172

Swaps

29/7/2022

N/A

Cash

5549232

0.732079

Swaps

31/8/2022

N/A

Cash

503549

0.066430

Swaps

21/9/2022

N/A

Cash

12351

0.001629

Swaps

16/11/2022

N/A

Cash

156895

0.020698

Swaps

30/11/2022

N/A

Cash

201

0.000027

Swaps

30/12/2022

N/A

Cash

1046

0.000138

Swaps

31/1/2023

N/A

Cash

470

0.000062

Swaps

28/2/2023

N/A

Cash

91106

0.012019

Swaps

28/4/2023

N/A

Cash

40437

0.005335

Swaps

31/7/2023

N/A

Cash

50342

0.006641

Swaps

25/8/2023

N/A

Cash

44454

0.005865

Swaps

31/8/2023

N/A

Cash

39053

0.005152

Swaps

25/9/2023

N/A

Cash

235397

0.031055

Swaps

25/10/2023

N/A

Cash

4679

0.000617

Swaps

31/10/2023

N/A

Cash

245367

0.032370

Swaps

27/12/2023

N/A

Cash

76598

0.010105

Swaps

25/1/2024

N/A

Cash

484548

0.063924

Swaps

26/2/2024

N/A

Cash

242273

0.031962

Swaps

25/3/2024

N/A

Cash

35913

0.004738

Swaps

28/3/2024

N/A

Cash

6146378

0.810857

Swaps

25/4/2024

N/A

Cash

83196

0.010976

Swaps

8/8/2024

N/A

Cash

214411

0.028286

Swaps

10/5/2027

N/A

Cash

38100

0.005026

Put Option

16/12/2022

N/A

Physical

34590

0.004563

Sub Total 8.B2

 

27930586

3.684726%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

 

3.468948%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

U.S Trust Co of Delaware

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

09-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 167307
EQS News ID: 1372275

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372275&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten