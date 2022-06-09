easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 07-Jun-2022 6. Date on which Issuer notified 09-Jun-2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.541529 3.789994 6.331523 47993572 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000354 0.146204 0.146558 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 19259269 2.540767 US2778562098 5775 0.000762 Sub Total 8.A 19265044 2.541529% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 32732 0.004318 Call Option 16/12/2022 N/A 34590 0.004563 Call Option 17/06/2022 N/A 730620 0.096387 Sub Total 8.B1 797942 0.105268% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 6/7/2022 N/A Cash 13600000 1.794172 Swaps 29/7/2022 N/A Cash 5549232 0.732079 Swaps 31/8/2022 N/A Cash 503549 0.066430 Swaps 21/9/2022 N/A Cash 12351 0.001629 Swaps 16/11/2022 N/A Cash 156895 0.020698 Swaps 30/11/2022 N/A Cash 201 0.000027 Swaps 30/12/2022 N/A Cash 1046 0.000138 Swaps 31/1/2023 N/A Cash 470 0.000062 Swaps 28/2/2023 N/A Cash 91106 0.012019 Swaps 28/4/2023 N/A Cash 40437 0.005335 Swaps 31/7/2023 N/A Cash 50342 0.006641 Swaps 25/8/2023 N/A Cash 44454 0.005865 Swaps 31/8/2023 N/A Cash 39053 0.005152 Swaps 25/9/2023 N/A Cash 235397 0.031055 Swaps 25/10/2023 N/A Cash 4679 0.000617 Swaps 31/10/2023 N/A Cash 245367 0.032370 Swaps 27/12/2023 N/A Cash 76598 0.010105 Swaps 25/1/2024 N/A Cash 484548 0.063924 Swaps 26/2/2024 N/A Cash 242273 0.031962 Swaps 25/3/2024 N/A Cash 35913 0.004738 Swaps 28/3/2024 N/A Cash 6146378 0.810857 Swaps 25/4/2024 N/A Cash 83196 0.010976 Swaps 8/8/2024 N/A Cash 214411 0.028286 Swaps 10/5/2027 N/A Cash 38100 0.005026 Put Option 16/12/2022 N/A Physical 34590 0.004563 Sub Total 8.B2 27930586 3.684726% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.468948% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc Bank of America Corporation U.S Trust Co of Delaware 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 09-Jun-2022 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

