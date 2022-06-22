Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.06.2022 14:00:09

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

22-Jun-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000466

1.007633

1.008099

7641489

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.762535

4.040550

6.803085

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                    GB00B7KR2P84                      

 

59

 

0.000008

 

                                    US2778562098

                               

 

3475

 

0.000458

 

  Sub Total 8.A

                           

3534

0.000466%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

 Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Swaps

                               

29/07/2022

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

619955

0.081787

 

                                    Swaps

                               

06/07/2022

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

6800000

0.897086

 

                                    Swaps

                               

19/09/2022

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

218000

0.028760

 

                                Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

7637955

1.007633%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

 Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

 % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                            Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    Bank of America, National Association

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    BofA Securities, Inc

                               

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 169997
EQS News ID: 1381373

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381373&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu easyJet plcmehr Analysen

21.06.22 easyJet Buy UBS AG
20.06.22 easyJet Buy UBS AG
20.06.22 easyJet Outperform Bernstein Research
20.06.22 easyJet Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.22 easyJet Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.