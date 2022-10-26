|
26.10.2022 17:53:16
Holding(s) in Company
|
RM plc (RM.)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BJT0FF39
Issuer Name
RM PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Harwood Capital LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
24-Oct-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Oct-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
24-Oct-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|197094
|EQS News ID:
|1472931
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
19.10.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|RM plc: Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
26.09.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu RM PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RM PLC
|0,25
|0,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.