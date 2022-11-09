Holding(s) in Company*

|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BD2ZT390
Issuer Name
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Första AP-fonden
City of registered office (if applicable)
Stockholm
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Sweden
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Nov-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Nov-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
08-Nov-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Stockholm, Sweden
