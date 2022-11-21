|
21.11.2022 18:46:52
Holding(s) in Company
|
AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BBG9VN75
Issuer Name
AVEVA GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Nov-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
21-Nov-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
12. Date of Completion
21st November 2022
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|ISIN:
|GB00BBG9VN75
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|AVV
|LEI Code:
|213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|OAM Categories:
|2.1. Home Member State
|Sequence No.:
|202286
|EQS News ID:
|1492985
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
