21.11.2022 18:46:52

Holding(s) in Company

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Holding(s) in Company

21-Nov-2022 / 17:46 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BBG9VN75

Issuer Name

AVEVA GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Nov-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.210000

1.950000

5.160000

15634755

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Below 5%

Below 5%

Below 5%

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BBG9VN75

 

9712387

 

3.210000

Sub Total 8.A

9712387

3.210000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

 

 

21866

0.000000

Sub Total 8.B1

 

21866

0.000000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

 

 

Cash

5900502

1.950000

Sub Total 8.B2

 

5900502

1.950000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

Trident Merger, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock International Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Fund Advisors

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

James Michael

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

21st November 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State
Sequence No.: 202286
EQS News ID: 1492985

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

