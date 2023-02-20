Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 16:15:52

Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank plc (MTRO)
20-Feb-2023 / 15:15 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ6STL67

Issuer Name

METRO BANK PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Caius Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Feb-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Feb-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

6.050000

6.050000

10432575

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.000000

5.050000

5.050000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.A

                           

 

 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

                           

Expiration date

                           

Exercise/conversion period

                           

 Physical or cash settlement

                           

 Number of voting rights

                           

% of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Contract for Difference

                               

28/12/2023

 

                                   

                               

Cash

10432575

6.050000

 

Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

10432575

6.050000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Antonio Batista

                               

 

                                    Caius Capital LLP

                               

0.000000

5.050000

5.050000%

 

                                    Antonio Batista

                               

 

                                    Caius Capital LLP

                               

0.000000

6.050000

6.050000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

20-Feb-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 224514
EQS News ID: 1564221

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564221&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

