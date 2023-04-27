|
27.04.2023 19:00:10
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Dublin on 27th of April 2023
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|240178
|EQS News ID:
|1619703
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|I-RES Board response to Vision AGM proceeding on 4 May 2023 (EQS Group)
|
24.04.23
|AGM Update - I-RES Board continues to unanimously recommend shareholders vote FOR all proposed resolutions at the 2023 AGM (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|AGM Update - the I-RES Board unanimously recommends shareholders vote FOR all proposed resolutions at the 2023 AGM (EQS Group)
|
12.04.23
|Statement re Vision Capital Letter (EQS Group)
|
06.04.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
03.04.23
|Annual Report & Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
20.03.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)