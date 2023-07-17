|
17.07.2023 16:00:05
Holding(s) in Company
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BD045071
Issuer Name
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Ruffer LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-Jul-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
17-Jul-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Ruffer LLP now controls the voting rights over 6,440,000 shares (less than 5% of the voting rights) of Arix Bioscience plc which are held by the discretionary clients of Ruffer LLP and its subsidiaries (the voting of which is all controlled by Ruffer LLP).
12. Date of Completion
17-Jul-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Ruffer LLP
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|258222
|EQS News ID:
|1681769
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
