Holding(s) in Company

On 14 August 2023 Endeavour Mining plc received the following notification from Van Eck

Associates Corporation of its interests in the Company as of 11 August 2023

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Van Eck Associates Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name



VanEck Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Global Resources Fund

VanEck Natural Resources ETF

International Investors Gold

LODH World Gold Expertise Fund

Brighthouse Global Natural Resources

SLOAN GRF VanEck

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Global Resources UCITS

VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund

VE VIP Global Resources Fund

VanEck Africa Index ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF





City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11/08/2023

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 14/08/2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.927% 10.927% 245,968,160