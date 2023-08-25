Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)

Holding(s) in Company



25-Aug-2023 / 14:59 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BMX3W479 Issuer Name METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office 683 Capital Partners, LP Delaware USA 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 22-Aug-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 24-Aug-2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.270000 1.450000 2.720000 4694482 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.200000 1.450000 3.650000 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMX3W479 2194482 1.270000 Sub Total 8.A 2194482 1.270000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Total return swaps final Cash Settlement Payment Date 13 month rolls Cash 1500000 0.870000 Total return swaps 2 Sep 2024 13 month rolls Cash 1000000 0.580000 Sub Total 8.B2 2500000 1.450000% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Ari Zweiman 683 Capital GP, LLC 683 Capital Management, LLC 683 Capital Partners, LP 1.270000 1.450000 2.720000% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information N/A 12. Date of Completion 24-Aug-2023 13. Place Of Completion New York, USA

