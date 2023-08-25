25.08.2023 15:59:12

Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Holding(s) in Company

25-Aug-2023 / 14:59 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMX3W479

Issuer Name

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

683 Capital Partners, LP

Delaware

USA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Aug-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Aug-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.270000

1.450000

2.720000

4694482

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.200000

1.450000

3.650000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMX3W479

 

2194482

 

1.270000

Sub Total 8.A

2194482

1.270000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total return swaps

final Cash Settlement Payment Date

13 month rolls

Cash

1500000

0.870000

Total return swaps

2 Sep 2024

13 month rolls

Cash

1000000

0.580000

Sub Total 8.B2

 

2500000

1.450000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Ari Zweiman

 

 

 

 

683 Capital GP, LLC

 

 

 

 

683 Capital Management, LLC

683 Capital Partners, LP

1.270000

1.450000

2.720000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

N/A

12. Date of Completion

24-Aug-2023

13. Place Of Completion

New York, USA


