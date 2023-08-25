|
25.08.2023 15:59:12
Holding(s) in Company
|
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMX3W479
Issuer Name
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
22-Aug-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Aug-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
N/A
12. Date of Completion
24-Aug-2023
13. Place Of Completion
New York, USA
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|267293
|EQS News ID:
|1712123
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
01.08.23
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
28.07.23
|Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Capital Update (EQS Group)
|
03.07.23
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
08.06.23
|Reduction Of Capital Becomes Effective (EQS Group)
|
06.06.23
|Issue of Bonus Shares (EQS Group)
|
01.06.23
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
22.05.23
|Notice of Substitution (EQS Group)