15.09.2023 12:29:10
Holding(s) in Company
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Kenmare Resources plc
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
|Name:
African Acquisition S.à.r.l.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
11 September 2023
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
14 September 2023
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
18%
|8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
|Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|17.10%
|0%
|17.10%
|89,228,161
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|21.49%
|0%
|21.49%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
|IE00BDC5DG00
|15,257,583
|17.10%
|SUBTOTAL A
|15,257,583
|17.10%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Oman Investment Authority
|The Luxembourg Acquisition Company S.à.r.l.
|African Acquisition S.à.r.l.
|17.10%
|0%
|17.10%
|11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
|12. Additional informationxvi:
Done at Luxembourg on 14 September 2023.
