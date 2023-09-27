|
27.09.2023 08:00:15
Holding(s) in Company
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BG0TPX62
Issuer Name
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
T. Rowe Price
City of registered office (if applicable)
Baltimore
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
22-Sep-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
26-Sep-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
26-Sep-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|274070
|EQS News ID:
|1735035
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
