07.11.2023 17:00:04
Holding(s) in Company
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Dublin on the 7th of November 2023
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|283328
|EQS News ID:
|1767493
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|0,99
|0,05%