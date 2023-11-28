28.11.2023 11:13:43

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0009067447
Issuer Name
MOTHERCARE PLC.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
M&G Plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
24-Nov-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
27-Nov-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.094892 0.000000 10.094892 56,918,698
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.395145 0.000000 11.395145  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0009067447  56918698  10.094892
Sub Total 8.A 5691869810.094892%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1    

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2    

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent company) 10.094892  10.094892%
M&G Plc M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc) 10.094892  10.094892%
M&G Plc M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) 10.094892  10.094892%
M&G Plc M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) 10.094892  10.094892%
M&G Plc M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited) 10.094892  10.094892%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
27-Nov-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom


