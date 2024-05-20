20.05.2024 16:14:00

Holding(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings
 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Irish Continental Group plc
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify):

 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name:

Eamonn Rothwell		City and country of registered office (if applicable):

 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
Eamonn Rothwell

Rokeby Investments Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

17 May 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified:

17 May 2024
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

14%/15%/16%/17%/18%

 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 9.A)		% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)		Total of both in %
(9.A + 9.B)		Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached18.92% 18.92%164,443,835
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
 (15 May 2024)		13.18% 13.18% 
 

 

 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A) Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)Number of voting rights% of voting rights
DirectIndirectDirectIndirect
IE00BLP58571 Units31,119,106 18.92% 
     
SUBTOTAL A31,119,10618.92%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
     
  SUBTOTAL B.1  
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
      
   SUBTOTAL B.2  
      
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Eamonn Rothwell  6.75%   6.75%
Rokeby Investments Limited12.17% 12.17%
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date].
 
12. Additional information:

 
 
Done at Dublin on 17 May 2024.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

