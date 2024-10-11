11.10.2024 16:39:28

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B11V7W98
Issuer Name
ALLIANCE WITAN PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Rathbones Investment Management Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands)St Peter PortGuernsey
Investec Wealth & Investment LimitedLondonUnited Kingdom
Rathbones Investment Management International LimitedSt HelierJersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Torch Nominees LimitedSt Peter PortGuernsey
Hero Nominees LimitedSt Peter PortGuernsey
Ferlim Nominees LimitedLondonUnited Kingdom
BNP Paribas LimitedLondonUnited Kingdom
Rathbone Nominees LimitedLondonUnited Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Oct-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
11-Oct-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.2570000.0000005.25700021123419
Position of previous notification (if applicable)    

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B11V7W98 21123419 5.257000
Sub Total 8.A211234195.257000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbones Group PlcRathbones Investment Management Limited4.138000 4.138000%
Rathbones Group PlcRathbones Investment Management International Limited0.003900 0.003900%
Rathbones Group PlcInvestec Wealth & Investment Limited1.114300 1.114300%
Rathbones Group PlcInvestec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands)0.000800 0.000800%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
None
12. Date of Completion
11-Oct-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW


