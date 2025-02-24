24.02.2025 10:07:13

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-Feb-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
21-Feb-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.7600752.3543705.1144454120284
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Below Minimum ThresholdBelow Minimum ThresholdBelow Minimum Threshold 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNR4T86 2223513 2.760075
Sub Total 8.A22235132.760075%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/03/202504/03/2025Cash33910.004205
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/04/202502/04/2025Cash30540.003785
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/05/202502/05/2025Cash29910.003704
Cash-settled Equity Swap23/05/202523/05/2025Cash381820.047396
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/06/202503/06/2025Cash5810.000719
Cash-settled Equity Swap12/06/202512/06/2025Cash756550.093910
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/07/202502/07/2025Cash55640.006900
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/07/202507/07/2025Cash303370.037652
Cash-settled Equity Swap14/07/202514/07/2025Cash131000.016257
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/08/202504/08/2025Cash50330.006240
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/08/202505/08/2025Cash3315360.411541
Cash-settled Equity Swap13/08/202513/08/2025Cash5262100.653194
Cash-settled Equity Swap19/08/202519/08/2025Cash4732330.587433
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/09/202502/09/2025Cash2530.000314
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/09/202518/09/2025Cash437240.054275
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/10/202502/10/2025Cash19490.002416
Cash-settled Equity Swap27/10/202527/10/2025Cash141020.017502
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/11/202504/11/2025Cash35900.004448
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/11/202528/11/2025Cash198290.024609
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/12/202502/12/2025Cash17780.002205
Cash-settled Equity Swap10/12/202510/12/2025Cash146170.018144
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/12/202522/12/2025Cash137780.017102
Cash-settled Equity Swap31/12/202531/12/2025Cash4380.000543
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/01/202602/01/2026Cash2000.000248
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/01/202605/01/2026Cash24900.003086
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/01/202620/01/2026Cash500.000062
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/01/202622/01/2026Cash109600.013599
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/02/202603/02/2026Cash266230.033034
Cash-settled Equity Swap30/05/202830/05/2028Cash7510.000932
Cash-settled Equity Swap12/12/202912/12/2029Cash500140.062077
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/12/202928/12/2029Cash263140.032657
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/04/203104/04/2031Cash31420.003900
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/04/203107/04/2031Cash25710.003191
Cash-settled Equity Swap08/04/203108/04/2031Cash10000.001241
Cash-settled Equity Swap15/04/203115/04/2031Cash14890.001847
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/04/203118/04/2031Cash7970.000989
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/05/203128/05/2031Cash16010.001987
Cash-settled Equity Swap29/05/203129/05/2031Cash12700.001576
Cash-settled Equity Swap13/06/203113/06/2031Cash19660.002440
Cash-settled Equity Swap16/06/203116/06/2031Cash18700.002321
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/01/203220/01/2032Cash17370.002156
Cash-settled Equity Swap06/02/203206/02/2032Cash39110.004854
Cash-settled Equity Swap27/02/202627/02/2026Cash22330.002771
Cash-settled Equity Swap09/03/202609/03/2026Cash1023710.127073
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/04/202602/04/2026Cash295160.036632
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/08/202618/08/2026Cash9700.001203
Sub Total 8.B2 18967712.354370%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities plc   
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan SE   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
21-Feb-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom


