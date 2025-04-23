For immediate release

23 April 2025

Serabi Gold plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Holding(s) in Company

The Board of Serabi announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: Serabi Gold plc







BG5NDX9 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Greenstone Resources II LP City and country of registered office (if applicable) St Peter Port, Guernsey 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 23 April 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 23 April 2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0% 0.0% 0% 0 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 5.20% 0.0% 5.20%







8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) GB00BG5NDX91 0 0 0 0 SUBTOTAL 8. A 0 0% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a SUBTOTAL 8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Greenstone Resources II LP has entered into a legally binding secondary block trade agreement with Peel Hunt LLP and Tamesis Partners LLP on 22 April 2025 to sell 3,936,492 ordinary shares in Serabi Gold plc. Completion is expected to occur on 2 May 2025. All voting and other rights in the 3,936,492 ordinary shares are retained by Greenstone Resources II LP until completion.







As announced on 15 April 2025 Greenstone Resources II LP entered into a legally binding unconditional share purchase agreement on 12 April 2025 to sell 15,146,902 ordinary shares in Serabi Gold plc. Completion is expected to occur within 20 calendar days of the share purchase agreement, or such other date as the parties may agree. All voting and other rights in the 15,146,902 ordinary shares are retained by Greenstone Resources II LP until completion.



