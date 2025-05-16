Renewi Aktie

WKN DE: A3CRFF / ISIN: GB00BNR4T868

16.05.2025 10:41:21

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-May-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-May-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.9579419.86583010.8237718719572
Position of previous notification (if applicable)0.14147610.69760010.839076 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNR4T868 771712 0.957941
Sub Total 8.A7717120.957941%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right to Recalln/an/a59100.007336
Physical Swaps19/02/2025n/a8231421.021782
Physical Swaps16/05/2025n/a7000000.868923
Sub Total 8.B1 15290521.898041%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps17/09/2025n/aCash6546460.812625
Swaps06/01/2026n/aCash17427262.163279
Swaps23/02/2026n/aCash17509152.173444
Swaps18/03/2026n/aCash45140.005603
Swaps28/04/2026n/aCash2669280.331343
Swaps31/07/2026n/aCash2107570.261617
Swaps02/04/2026n/aCash12234781.518726
Swaps22/04/2026n/aCash5648440.701152
Sub Total 8.B2 64188087.967789%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America CorporationBank of America, National Association 5.3106495.310649%
Bank of America CorporationMerrill Lynch International 4.5551805.513121%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
15-May-2025
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom


