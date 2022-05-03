|
03.05.2022 09:48:56
Holding(s)in Company
|
Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Dublin on 28 April, 2022.
|ISIN:
|IE00BGHQ1986
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|HBRN
|LEI Code:
|635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
|Sequence No.:
|159162
|EQS News ID:
|1341943
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hibernia REIT PLC Reg-S 144A
|1,54
|-0,13%
