Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)

Holding(s)in Company



03-May-2022 / 08:48 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia REIT Plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC behalf of the accounts listed in Exhibit B. City and country of registered office (if applicable): TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC - New York, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Same as 3 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 27 April 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified: 29 April 2021 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 40,663,414 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.493% 0% 4.493% 29,734,284 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.144% (40,663,414) 0% 6.144% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BGHQ1986 29,734,284 0.0 4.493% 0% SUBTOTAL A 29,734,284 4.493% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL B.1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity The College Retirement Equities Fund ("CREF") hereby informs you that on April 27, 2022 CREF sold 11,070,369 shares of Hibernia REIT Plc brining its ownership to 29,734,284 voting shares equivalent to a 4.493% voting share ownership percentage. For your information, CREF is a U.S. based investment company, which is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). CREF has multiple investment accounts, each with separate investment objectives and policies. All assets in the accounts are beneficially owned by CREF, and all the accounts are managed by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC ("TCIM"), an SEC registered investment adviser. A total of 29,734,284 voting shares or 4..493% of the outstanding voting shares of Hibernia REIT Plc are owned, in aggregate, by CREF and these affiliated accounts. Please see Exhibit A Advisors Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold TIAA-CREF Investment Management LLC 4.493% 0.00% 4.493% 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC will separately and independently vote all proxies for shares held in Hibernia REIT Plc. 12. Additional informationxvi: N/A

Done at Dublin on 28 April, 2022.

