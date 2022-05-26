26.05.2022 13:13:39

Holdings(s) in Company

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Holdings(s) in Company

26-May-2022 / 12:13 GMT/BST
Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia REIT PLC (IE00BGHQ1986)

 

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: UBS Investment Bank,         UBS Group AG

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Zurich, Switzerland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v:

UBS AG London Branch

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

24 May 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified:

26 May 2022

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

3% (9.A) & 5% (9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.91%

5.97%

7.88%

661811141

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7.88%

0.00%

7.88%

 
           

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

IE00BGHQ1986

 

12667315

 

1.91%

SUBTOTAL A

 

12667315

 

1.91%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral

 

Anytime

39484750

5.97%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

39484750

5.97%

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 

 

 

 

                      

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

UBS Group AG

 

 

 

UBS AG

 

 

 

UBS AG London Branch

 

5.91%

7.82%

 

 

 

 

UBS Group AG

 

 

 

UBS AG

 

 

 

UBS Europe SE

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

 

12. Additional informationxvi:

 

 


 
                         

 

Done at Zurich on 26.05.2022
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: HBRN
LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
Sequence No.: 164441
EQS News ID: 1362343

 
