Holdings(s) in Company

|
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
IE00BGHQ1986
|
|
12667315
|
|
1.91%
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
|
12667315
|
|
1.91%
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
datex
|
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral
|
|
Anytime
|
39484750
|
5.97%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.1
|
39484750
|
5.97%
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
datex
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|
Physical or cash settlementxii
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
UBS Group AG
|
|
|
|
UBS AG
|
|
|
|
UBS AG London Branch
|
|
5.91%
|
7.82%
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
|
|
|
UBS AG
|
|
|
|
UBS Europe SE
|
|
|
|
|
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
|
|
12. Additional informationxvi:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|