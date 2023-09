Holiday Autos scuppered my airport car hire: it’s time for a refund

It failed to pass on my flight number, so Hertz’s office had closed – and I had to rent the last car on a competitor’s lotI hired a car through Holiday Autos and paid £186.95. It was to be collected from the Hertz office at Inverness Airport and I provided my flight number.The confirmation document stated that I would be escorted from the arrivals terminal to the Hertz office by a courtesy driver. This did not happen. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel