Holiday home owners in the UK: are you planning to sell up or switch to long-term letting?

We’re interested to hear from British owners of furnished holiday lettings about their plans amid higher interest rates and the loss of tax reliefThousands of UK owners of holiday homes will lose a major tax break as a result of changes announced by chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the spring budget, in an effort to boost the supply of long-term rentals in British communities.The furnished holiday letting (FHL) tax regime – scrapped from April 2025 – currently allows the owners of about 127,000 properties to deduct the full cost of their mortgage interest payments from their rental income and, potentially at least, pay lower capital gains tax when they sell. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel