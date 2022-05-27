Holiday Inn Club Vacations Launches Guest of Honor Program, Introduces Partnership with Vacations for Vets

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, announced today the launch of Guest of Honor, a program that provides complimentary resort stays to active-duty military, veterans and their families. In conjunction with the launch of Guest of Honor, Holiday Inn Club Vacations has introduced its partnership with Vacations for Vets, a program run by In Honor of Our Troops (IHOOT), a nonprofit organization that works with hospitality brands to provide free lodging to active-duty military and veterans.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, nine different military members and their families will enjoy a week-long stay at several Holiday Inn Club Vacations properties located across the U.S., including Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, Florida; Desert Club Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada; Villages Resort at Lake Palestine in Flint, Texas; and Oak n' Spruce Resort in the Berkshires in South Lee, Massachusetts. To kick off this program, Holiday Inn Club Vacations donated more than 10 million Club points. Moving forward, the Company will continue to provide complimentary stays to military members by collecting donated points from Holiday Inn Club members.

"At Holiday Inn Club Vacations, we believe that travel not only brings families closer together, but truly strengthens their bonds. Our brave military members, along with the dedicated families who take on the important role of loving and supporting a service member, deserve this more than anyone," said John Staten, President and Chief Operating Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "Our Club members fully understand the immeasurable benefits of traveling together, so we are confident they will embrace this great new program with open arms."

"For the selfless men and women who serve our country, a vacation is far more than a chance to relax with friends and family. It's an opportunity to heal as they transition back to civilian life, along with time to reconnect with loved ones," said Philip Strambler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IHOOT. "We are grateful for our partnership with Holiday Inn Club Vacations, as it allows our team to bring these life-changing experiences to even more members of our military."

To apply for a stay through Vacations for Vets, active-duty military members and veterans should visit ihoot.org. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations and its network of resorts, visit holidayinnclub.com.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts, 7,900 villas in 14 U.S. states and more than 365,000 timeshare owners, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the Company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando'sWalt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the Company has maintained the core family values true to its majority ownership by the Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

About In Honor of Our Troops (IHOOT)

In Honor of Our Troops (IHOOT) is a 501c3 nonprofit charity established over 20 years ago at Walter Reed Army Medical Center when the seriously wounded began arriving for treatment there. When Philip Strambler, a Vietnam-era USMC Officer, was serving as a Director of the medical center, he immediately understood first-hand how the difficult and painful the transition from military life back to civilian life was, especially for those who were permanently disabled. To address these needs, he developed IHOOT and its Vacations for Vets program.

Vacations for Vets provides rest, recuperation and healing to help reconnect and reestablish healthy family relationships. The program provides free accommodations for up to 8-days and 7-nights for active-duty military and veterans with proof of honorable service accompanied by their families and/or friends. The application process must be completed online at www.ihoot.org.

