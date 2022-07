Holiday luggage: the best carry-on bags to take on board

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Tales of turmoil at airports make hand baggage the route to choose – but be aware of cabin allowancesFirst it was the extra charges applied by some airlines that made travelling light appear attractive. Now, reports of horrifically long bag drop queues, lost luggage and baggage mountains have provided extra reasons to squeeze your holiday gear into a carry-on bag.Your chance of getting to your destination with everything you need will be greatly enhanced by keeping your hands on it at all times and, depending on the airline, it will possibly save you considerable sums. Continue reading...