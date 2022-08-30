Holiday Rambler® Brand of Motorhomes Debuts Impressive New Model

Designed to stand out, the Eclipse is a brand new Class A Gas motorhome from Holiday Rambler that has a bevy of sought-after features RVers are sure to appreciate. The luxury Eclipse model is available in three different floorplans and three different lengths to meet a variety of owner preferences.

"With the Eclipse RV, we’ve made a number of the most popular elements standard that are typically ‘add-ons,’” said Doug Miller, product manager for REV Recreation Group’s Class A products.

Such standard features for day-to-day living include a full-sized residential stainless-steel refrigerator providing plenty of room, a Serenity king bed in the master delivers a comfy night’s sleep, and a Hide-A-Loft™ electric drop-down bed adds extra sleeping space.

"The Hide-A-Loft inclusion is significant because it allows the RV to expand and grow with a family and makes it possible to bring extra guests on the road,” said Miller. "In fact, the drop-down bed is one of the top items on owners’ wish lists.”

On the technology side, WiFiRanger™ is included to boost an existing Wifi Signal. The MultiPlex house control comes with a larger format seven-inch digital display that’s more convenient and easier to operate. The dash stereo includes a 10.1” tilt screen with Apple® CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

On the exterior, the Eclipse® model has dual-roof air conditioners, convenient slam latch luggage doors, and is pre-wired to add solar panels. An exterior entertainment center with an LED TV and powered awnings also come standard.

Built on a 22,000-pound chassis, the Eclipse RV has a Ford® 7.3L V8 engine that generates 350 horsepower at 468 pound-feet of torque. The Eclipse’s tow hitch is rated at 8,000 pounds.

Eclipse Motorhome Makes a Statement

"In the industry, we refer to the important exterior elements as ‘caps, colors, and chrome,’” said Miller. "We specifically designed the Eclipse model to have a striking exterior that makes it distinctive.”

Starting at the front, the grill has a more "aggressive” look with modern chrome accents. The full-body, four-color paint comes standard, and the Eclipse’s graphics are unique. Instead of a typical swirl pattern, the graphics have sharp lines and angles, delivering an edgier look and feel. Finally, the rear is a one-piece fiberglass cap with upgraded lighting features.

The Eclipse’s exterior color choices include: a red and gray color scheme; a silver and blue combination; and gray with green accents.

Three Floorplans

The Eclipse motorhome is available in three floorplans – 32S, 34J, and 35R – that range in length from 32’ to 34’ to 35’.

"The floorplans we created allow owners to pick the RV that best matches their travel and lifestyle needs,” said Miller. "We’ve got a multiple bath version, a bunkhouse option, and one layout that’s great for entertaining.”

32S – The 32’, twin-slide floorplan features an amenity sought after by many RVers – two full baths. In addition, there’s a Dream Dinette that quickly and easily converts from a table into a bed plus a jack-knife sofa that turns into a bed. A large pantry in the kitchen provides extra storage.

34J – The 34’, single wall, full slide includes bunk beds with a rolling barn door for privacy, a Dream Dinette, jack-knife sofa, full-length wardrobe in the master bedroom, an exterior kitchenette with a refrigerator, microwave, and sink, and pass-through luggage bays.

35R – The 35’, twin-slide floorplan has extra space that’s ideal for entertaining. The RV boasts theater seating, a jack-knife sofa, Dream Dinette, and a large pantry. The RV also comes with a 2000-watt inverter.

Interior Décor

On the style side, to add warmth and visual interest, the Eclipse® model has extra touches like wainscotting, accent panels, and feature walls. Owners can choose from four different cabinetry types – two stained and two painted woods – and three different interior décor packages. Stylish yet extremely durable Tarkett flooring is found throughout the coach and the galley boasts attractive solid surface countertops.

The Eclipse from Holiday Rambler has a starting MSRP of $199,888.

Holiday Rambler is a brand within REV Recreation Group, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc.

To see the latest Holiday Rambler models and for travel tips and ideas, visit HolidayRambler.com or follow Holiday Rambler on Facebook and Instagram.

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a REV Group subsidiary and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

