18.03.2023 11:00:07
Holidaymakers face big rise in car hire costs abroad this summer
Prices for popular destinations could be up almost 60% on 2022, analysis carried out for the Guardian showsPeople planning to hire a car abroad this summer face having to pay almost 60% more than they did before the coronavirus pandemic.New figures for six popular destinations show average car rental prices are continuing to rise, with the average cost coming in at about £565 for a week’s hire. Continue reading...
