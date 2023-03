Holidaymakers face big rise in car hire costs abroad this summer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Prices for popular destinations could be up almost 60% on 2022, analysis carried out for the Guardian showsPeople planning to hire a car abroad this summer face having to pay almost 60% more than they did before the coronavirus pandemic.New figures for six popular destinations show average car rental prices are continuing to rise , with the average cost coming in at about £565 for a week’s hire. Continue reading...