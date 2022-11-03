|
Holidays Have Officially Begun at Walt Disney World Resort
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondrous décor transformed Magic Kingdom Park into an enchanting holiday sight to be seen. It's the beginning of a multi-day transformation that will bring holiday magic to the four theme parks, more than 30 hotels and other areas across the 40-square-mile resort.
Glistening with colorful lights, festive decorations and Christmas trees galore, Walt Disney World Resort is full of holiday magic, ringing in this festive season like nowhere else.
The 65-foot-tall Magic Kingdom Park Christmas tree, adorned with dazzling lights and ornaments, welcomes guests to the park where they'll discover favorite attractions featuring special holiday overlays, Disney characters dressed in the spirit of the season and seasonal entertainment.
Ornately decorated shop windows beckon those in search of gifts for family and friends. And every night a wintry snow falls as guests wander down Main Street, U.S.A. and are immersed in the joyous atmosphere.
This year also offers guests a last chance to experience the holidays during the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. Each night special projections will create glittering holiday-themed displays on select theme park icons, complementing their transformation into 50th Anniversary Beacons of Magic, which will appear seasonally on select nights.
To learn more about holiday happenings at Walt Disney World Resort, guests can visit DisneyWorld.com/Holidays.
