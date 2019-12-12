HolistaPet Launches New Catnip Spray Enhanced with CBD

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HolistaPet, a leading CBD manufacturer for pets, today announced a brand new product for cats: a catnip spray enhanced with CBD. This new innovation combines the entertainment of catnip with the benefits of hemp. The product contains all-natural, plant-based ingredients with full-spectrum nano-enhanced CBD. This type of CBD is 5x more bioavailable than standard CBD oil and is effective for aromatherapy use.

"We are truly excited to bring a completely new and exciting product for cats to market. We noticed the popularity and effectiveness of catnip spray, and saw the opportunity to pair it with one of the most holistic herbs currently revolutionizing the world. Because of the aromatherapeutic properties of CBD, cats are able to benefit from the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant while learning to stay off of furniture," says Dareh Zadoorian, Owner at HolistaPet. "After months of careful research and development, we have created a product that is not only the first of its kind, but also affordable for all cat owners."

This product includes full-spectrum nano-enhanced CBD, dosed specifically for cats:

Catnip Spray with Nano CBD, 20mg; MSRP $23.95

The catnip spray is currently available on the HolistaPet website, HolistaPet.com, and will begin shipping to retailers this month. The new product expands HolistaPet's offering for cats to a total of four unique products. All products are lab tested by a third party to ensure that purity and quality standards are met, and THC levels are under 0.3%. For more information on CBD products for cats, visit HolistaPet.

SOURCE HolistaPet