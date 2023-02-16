Holland America Line Launches a Poster Design Contest to Commemorate its 150th Anniversary

Winning poster designer receives a seven-day Alaska cruise for two

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line — the cruise line synonymous with having iconic advertorial posters back in the golden age of cruising — is asking fans to get creative and design a unique brand poster commemorating its 150th Anniversary. The premium cruise line is celebrating its sesquicentennial birthday April 18, 2023, and the prize for designing the winning poster is a seven-day Alaska cruise for two in a balcony stateroom.

Artists of all abilities are welcome to enter the poster design contest through Holland America Line's Facebook page and Instagram account. The poster can be hand-drawn or digitally created, and the post must include the hashtag "#HollandAmericaLine150Contest" to enter. All other elements are up to the imagination of the creator. A panel of Holland America Line executives and leaders will select the winner.

"Holland America Line's poster art is a rich and important tradition in our company's heritage. This contest provides an opportunity for our fans to engage in our 150th Anniversary by contributing to our enduring history through new poster art designs," said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line. "We know how passionate our online communities are and truly look forward to the submissions we will get from fans around the world."

In addition to being featured on Holland America Line's social media channels, the winning poster will be on display in the New York City cruise terminal April 6 and 7 while Rotterdam is overnight in the city before departing on its 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Celebrations for Holland America Line's 150th Anniversary began last year, and the poster contest is just one way the cruise line is marking the milestone. Additional commemorations have included two anniversary transatlantic crossings aboard Rotterdam departing in October 2022 and an upcoming April 2023 departure, the launch of De Lijn Gin and a limited-edition Pilsner beer, menus that showcase Holland America Line's 150-year history with entrées reminiscent of dishes served as early as the 1920s, "Throwback Happy Hours" with prices as a low as 75 cents, a new partnership with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, 150th Anniversary merchandise in the shipboard ships and more.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the Unites States, District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 21 or older at the time of entry. The winner will be announced in March 2023. Full contest rules can be found online.

