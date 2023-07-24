Holland America Line Launches Onboard Credit Offer for AARP Members

Company becomes the exclusive cruise benefit provider to AARP members; Shipboard spending money up to $200 per stateroom available to AARP members

SEATTLE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line will offer AARP members a member-only onboard credit that can be used for a variety of amenities. Combinable with several other special offers and fares, the amount of onboard credit depends on type of stateroom and length of voyage, ranging from $50 to $200 per stateroom.

AARP members can book a Holland America Line cruise using their travel advisor or directly with the cruise line to receive the onboard credit that can be put toward shore excursions, spa services, beverages, specialty dining, gift shop purchases and more.

"Holland America Line is thrilled to extend this offer to AARP members, who are avid travelers and a key demographic for our brand," said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer, Holland America Line. "We look forward to enticing AARP members to join us for a cruise to one of the many incredible destinations we explore."

AARP members can book a Holland America Line cruise to locations around the world, including Alaska, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Canada/New England, Caribbean, Europe, Mediterranean, Mexico, South America and beyond. Cruises eligible for this offer range from weeklong getaways to longer "Legendary Voyages" up to 59 days.

"Holland America Line cruises open the world to AARP members, allowing them to visit other regions and experience different cultures with ease and comfort," said Victoria Borton, vice president, lifestyle product and services, AARP Services. "Members appreciate the cruising experience and level of premium service that's synonymous with Holland America Line."

This offer is available for all voyages except Grand Voyages, Grand Voyage segments and voyages less than five days. It can be combined with Holland America Line's popular Have It All premium package of amenities that includes shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi. The offer may also be combinable with other shipboard credits the guest may be eligible to receive. Visit hollandamerica.com for details and full terms and conditions.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

