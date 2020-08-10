Holland America Line Takes Cruisers on a Weeklong Virtual Voyage to Norway the Week of Aug. 16, 2020

Fans can follow the port calls and sea days on Holland America Line's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- Following the success of its Virtual Voyage to Alaska in June, Holland America Line is setting sail on social media once again, this time taking fans on a weeklong virtual cruise to Norway. "Departing" Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, guests can cruise aboard Nieuw Statendam as the ship follows Holland America Line's poplar "Norse Legends" itinerary. The premium cruise line will bring the experience to life on the brand's Facebook page, as well as Brand Ambassador Seth Wayne'sFacebook page, with live events, scenic videos, vivid imagery and interactive activities.

Fans can join in the fun on Facebook throughout the day, starting with breakfast on the verandah or coffee at Grand Dutch Cafe leading up to an after-dinner performance from Step One Dance Company or viewing of the Midnight Sun. Each evening at "turn-down" service, the When & Where daily program will be posted on Facebook, outlining activities for the following day.

The Virtual Voyage to Norway sails roundtrip from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and will "make calls" at Eidfjord, Ålesund, Geiranger and Bergen. In port, Holland America Line will show off shore excursions and local customs, immersing fans in the country's charming culture. Stunning videos of the scenic fjords and waterfalls of Norway are a highlight of the virtual experience. On select days, fans can join Wayne for engaging live events, including his popular Tuesday Trivia, Norwegian lessons, an Aquavit tasting, towel animal folding demonstration, cocktails with a local and a reading of a Norwegian children's story. Additional non-live, interactive activities include "coffee with the ship's engineers," a downloadable word search, Lincoln Center Stage performance of an Edvard Grieg piece (fun fact: the Norwegian composer is from Bergen), Port-to-Table recipes and more.

Holland America Line fans who follow the cruise line on Twitter and Instagram also can experience select Virtual Voyage activities on those channels.

HAL@HOME Brings the Cruise Experience to Guests

In addition to the Virtual Voyages to Alaska and Norway, Holland America Line continues to think of innovative ways to bring cruising to guests while operations are paused. Through HAL@HOME, a virtual e-cruise initiative that began in March, fans can experience the brand's award-winning onboard entertainment, culinary scene, destination highlights and more with cooking demonstrations, musical performances and enriching videos, all from the comfort of their computer.

HAL@HOME editions are released weekly, with plans for the series to continue through fall. Examples include Culinary Council Member Ethan Stowell cooking spaghetti with garlic, chili and anchovy; O, The Oprah Magazine: Discover Your Best Life workbook; Lincoln Center Stage: Married musicians Kelley and Jesus perform "Concerto for Two Violins"; Talking Wine with James Suckling: Cork versus Screw Cap; Master Mixologist Dale DeGroff Makes a Blue Florida Cocktail; The Golden Age of Cruising; and Cooking with Master Chef Rudi Sodamin: Scallops and Citrus Salad.

'Tuesday Trivia' with Brand Ambassador Seth Wayne Carries on Tradition

An all-time favorite shipboard activity is trivia, with guests coming together to test their knowledge on a variety of topics. To fill the trivia void, Wayne has been hosting live weekly "Tuesday Trivia" sessions on his Facebook page since April, with thousands of fans tuning in each week to play along. Topics have ranged from food fun and world holidays to world landmarks and music. The Virtual Voyage trivia will center around Norway.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.

VirtualVoyageNorway2020

CONTACT: Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-line-takes-cruisers-on-a-weeklong-virtual-voyage-to-norway-the-week-of-aug-16-2020-301109414.html

SOURCE Holland America Line