Holland America Line Teams Up with Vital Choice® to Bring Vacation Flavors Home

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is building on its groundbreaking global fresh fish program by joining Vital Choice® in a collaboration that will have guests enjoying the same fresh fish cuisine recipes at sea and at home. Vital Choice , the trusted source for premium wild-caught fish and seafood, shares Holland America Line's commitment to serving fish that is flavorful and responsibly sourced.

Holland America guests can now enjoy 3 Vital Choice fish-inspired dishes developed by the cruise line's chefs at home.

Guests will be able to enjoy three Vital Choice-inspired dishes developed by Holland America Line chefs at home. Shoppers can order three fish varieties online or through the Vital Choice and Harry & David catalogues to prepare with a Holland America Line recipe in their own kitchen: Wild Alaska Halibut, Wild Pacific King Salmon and Wild Chilean Sea Bass. Guests also will be able to enjoy the three Vital Choice-inspired dishes while sailing onboard in the Caribbean and Alaska.

"Holland America Line and Vital Choice share the belief that fish should taste great and be sustainably sourced, making this an ideal collaboration for our guests and Vital Choice customers," said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services for Holland America Line. "Our team of chefs developed recipes that perfectly highlight the varieties of fish we will serve in Lido Market and are featured in the Vital Choice catalogue, and we look forward to debuting the dishes on board."

The collaboration and recipes will be promoted on board, through the Vital Choice and Harry & David catalogues, online, through social media and e-mail marketing. Kicking off this month, Holland America Line guests on the six ships in the Caribbean will be able to select a Gold Gala Pan-Seared Sea Bass dish in Lido Market. When the Alaska season resumes with six ships in April, Pacific Halibut with Lime Tarragon Aioli, and Alaska Grilled King Salmon Filet with Capers and Dill entrees will be added to the Lido markets. The fresh fish dishes at Lido Market are complimentary for all guests.

"With Holland America Line, and through exceptional cuisine, we're furthering our vision to inspire more expression, connection, and celebration," said Joseph Rowland, group president, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "By uniting our dedication to high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and innovative recipes, we're fostering connections and creating memorable culinary experiences for all to enjoy, whether they're cruising or savoring at home."

The Wild Alaska Halibut, Wild Pacific King Salmon and Wild Chilean Sea Bass are available for purchase in 4- or 6-ounce options, with the choice of six, 12 or 24 portions. Recipes for the Seared King Salmon and Broiled Halibut are featured in the catalogue, and all recipes will be on VitalChoice.com, so home chefs can recreate the delicious dishes in their own kitchen.

Holland America Line's Fresh Fish Program

Teaming up with Vital Choice comes after Holland America Line recently announced a new fresh fish program that engages a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish on board in all restaurants. Guests will find fresh fish and ingredients native to various regions where the ships are sailing, yielding destination-inspired menus.

The program also includes daily fresh fish specials and a planned expansion of the cruise line's "Savor My Catch" excursion where guests can catch fish that is then prepared and served by chefs on board.

About Vital Choice®

Founded in 2001 on the premise that wild Alaskan salmon is nature's most perfect food, Vital Choice® is a trusted provider of exceptional quality premium wild-caught seafood from healthy, well-managed fisheries. In addition to nutrient-dense sustainably sourced seafood and sustainably farmed shellfish, Vital Choice offers customers a growing range of organic foods, marine-source nutritional supplements, and other "better for you" food choices for healthy lifestyles. Vital Choice is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

