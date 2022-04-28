Holland America Line Wins 'Best Beverage Menu' for New Concept Half Moon Bar at the 2022 VIBE Vista Awards

Cruise line bar menu on new ship, Rotterdam, beats top restaurants, hotels and casinos

SEATTLE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line took home a win for "Best Beverage Menu' for its newest onboard bar — Half Moon Bar — at the 2022 VIBE Vista Awards that were presented during the VIBE (Very Important Beverage Executives) conference this week in Carlsbad, California. The award spans the entire beverage industry and competition included a collection of restaurant groups, hotel chains, casinos and more.

Half Moon Bar is an immersive experience looking at the history of cruising through the lens of a cocktail.

Holland America Line's Half Moon Bar is a new concept for the brand that was exclusively introduced aboard its most recent ship, Rotterdam, which launched in November 2021. The venue is an immersive experience looking at the history of Holland America Line and cruising through the lens of a cocktail. Each drink comes with a fascinating tale of its inspiration that is vividly described in the bar menu for guests to peruse.

"Holland America Line has a rich history of nearly 150 years, and with Half Moon Bar on Rotterdam we wanted to create a bar concept that celebrates our story with an immersive menu, and it's quickly become the most popular bar on board," said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development for the cruise line. "We are honored to be named best beverage menu for Half Moon Bar, selected from across the beverage industry, and we thank the panel from Johnson & Wales University for recognizing our commitment to giving our guests an exceptional experience."

The creative cocktails at Half Moon Bar aim to take guests back in time, on a journey though Holland America Line's history. Drinks on the menu include:

"The Original" celebrates the line's first ship, Rotterdam I, made with a Dutch gin and a hint of single malt Scotch, ingredients inspired by the building of the ship and Holland America Line's Dutch beginnings.

"De Halve Moon" is an ode to the Dutch sense of exploration and the botanical wonderland Henry Hudson found in present-day New York , made with Old Duff genever, lemon rosewater shrub and DDG Bitters.

"Three Mile Run" is a prohibition cocktail that tells the story of Holland America Line Prohibition-era cruises to nowhere for New Yorkers, where cocktail bars on the ship could be legally open. It is made from a combination of lemon, honey and gin for a Bee's Knees, whiskey for a Gold Rush or rum for a Honey Bee .

. "May She Be Blessed" is an ode to the godmothers who bless the Holland America Line ships, made with champagne and a choice of essence.

"Rotterdam VII" is dedicated to its namesake ship and the ship's unique blend of tradition and innovation, made with smoked gin and maraschino cocktail.

The VIBE Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management and on-going positive results of beverage programs. Entries were reviewed by a panel of Johnson & Wales University beverage faculty, staff and alumni and were judged on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards. VIBE Conference is the premier annual event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

