Holland America Line's 'Black Friday Sale' Gives Cruise Shoppers Free Wi-Fi Plus Specialty Dining, Gratuities and Beverages

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line will join the Black Friday frenzy this holiday season with a weeklong Black Friday Sale that offers a free Wi-Fi package for all new bookings and a special bonus gift card with all gift card purchases. Running from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, 2020, the Black Friday Sale also features complimentary specialty dining, a beverage package, gratuities and more from the current Save Now, Cruise Later promotion, putting the value of the combined offers at up to $2,300 per stateroom.

"Combining the free Wi-Fi value of the Black Friday Sale with the already included extra perks of signature dining, drinks and gratuities gives our guests the biggest savings of the year — which is what Black Friday is all about," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Everyone is dreaming about getting out and traveling these days. So why not take advantage of an unbeatable cruise sale with amazing value to plan that trip next year."

Premium Wi-Fi for Cruise Bookings

The Black Friday Sale features a free Premium Internet Package for the first and second guests in any stateroom category for winter 2021 through summer 2022 itineraries (excluding Grand Voyages).

Save Now, Cruise Later adds Beverage, Dining Perks and More

The Black Friday Sale combines with Holland America Line's Save Now, Cruise Later promotion, which includes low fares for third and fourth guests in non-suite staterooms, making it an ideal time to book a family vacation. Travelers who book a cruise (excluding Grand Voyages) or an Alaska Land+Sea Journey departing through spring 2022 also receive the following great perks in addition to the free Wi-Fi:

Signature Beverage Package.

Complimentary gratuities.

Signature Dining Package, which includes one evening in both Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto specialty restaurants.

50% reduced deposits.

Bookings under the Save Now Cruise Late promotion must be made by Dec. 8, 2020; however, to combine with the Black Friday Sale they must be made by Dec. 1.

Bonus Gift Card Gives Shoppers More to Spend

Also part of the Black Friday Sale, cruisers who purchase a $500 gift card will receive an additional $50 bonus gift card. A $1,000 gift card comes with a $100 bonus card, and the purchase of two $1,000 gift cards means a $200 gift card bonus. To make the offer even sweeter, guests who make a reservation under the Black Friday Sale can purchase gift cards and apply them to the booking for even more savings.

Holland America Line gift cards can be applied toward a cruise booking, pre-cruise purchases such as shore excursions, or added to a shipboard account for onboard spending, including specialty restaurants, gift shop, spa services, gratuities, shore excursions, beverages and more.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.

