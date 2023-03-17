17.03.2023 14:51:00

HOLLAND COOPER CELEBRITIES: WINNING THE CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL FASHION STAKES IN STAR-STUDDED STYLE

The Cheltenham Festival is home to the finest jump horse racing in the world. With the finest racing comes the finest fashion.

Friday 17th March: Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Festival.

CHELTENHAM, England, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synonymous with British racing fashion and with a distinctive rich heritage, Holland Cooper are the go-to brand for country style with a modern contemporary twist. With checked wools, tweeds and sleek silhouettes, their designs make them the perfect luxury fashion partner for the infamous Cheltenham Festival.

Holland Cooper Logo

Jade Holland Cooper embraced this racing tradition with her entrepreneur husband Julian Dunkerton, founder of high street giant Superdry, by hosting a star-studded list of guests -- including the likes of award-winning movie stars Idris Elba, and Luke Evans, Gossip Girl favourite Ed Westwick and Bollywood actress Amy Jackson, this was certainly the event to be at whilst enjoying Gold Cup Day.

Upon the anticipated release of Holland Cooper's men's collection, tipped to launch later this year, the event offered a first tantalising glimpse of timeless, British tailored town coats.  With racing season in full swing, this was the perfect way to fuel wardrobe inspiration for any well-dressed racing fan. 

Holland Cooper:

Founded in 2008, Holland Cooper has since become the British lifestyle brand harnessing a style that lasts forever, a celebration of classic investment pieces. Synonymous with luxury and sought after for its tailored elegance and a strong sense of British heritage.

Available online and in selected stores, www.hollandcooper.com

For further information, please email press@hollandcooper.com

@hollandcooperclothing
@jadehollandcooper

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032927/Holland_Cooper_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035317/Holland_Cooper.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035319/Holland_Cooper_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035320/Holland_Cooper_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035322/Holland_Cooper_4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035321/Holland_Cooper_5.jpg

Kirsty Gallacher wears full Holland Cooper outfit

Jodie Kidd wears full Holland Cooper outfit

Idris-Elba, Julian Dunkerton & Jade-Holland Cooper wearing full Holland Cooper outfits

Fran Tomas, Julian-Dunkerton, Jade Holland Cooper & Luke Evans wearing Holland-Cooper outfits

Ed-Westwick & Amy Jackson wearing Holland Cooper outfits

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-cooper-celebrities-winning-the-cheltenham-festival-fashion-stakes-in-star-studded-style-301775072.html

SOURCE Holland Cooper

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen