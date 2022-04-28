Holley Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the largest and fastest growing platform in the enthusiast branded performance automotive aftermarket category, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results.

First Quarter 2022 Results

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the first quarter 2022 will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call will be Holley Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Tomlinson, Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Bardos, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and New Ventures, Vinod Nimmagadda.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Dial-In #: United States: 1-888-428-7458 (Toll Free) United States: 1-862-298-0702 (Toll) Access Code: 13729516

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MgRYpaSC

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Thursday, May 19, 2022. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13729516. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

