Holley Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 3, 2022

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the largest and fastest growing platform in the enthusiast branded performance automotive aftermarket category, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call will be Holley Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Tomlinson, Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Bardos, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and New Ventures, Vinod Nimmagadda, and Chief Marketing Officer, Sean Crawford.

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Dial-In #: 877-407-4019 (Toll Free) 201-689-8337 (Toll) Access Code: 13727022

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7nSU9Z6H

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Thursday, March 10, 2022. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13727022. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

