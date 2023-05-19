Hollywood Agency Elevates Steve Saleeba to Media Relations Vice President And Adds Marissa Lalli as Performance Marketing Director

HINGHAM, Mass., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Agency, an integrated public relations and communications agency servicing both consumer and B2B brands, has announced the promotion of Steve Saleeba to Vice President of Media Relations. A member of the agency's senior leadership team since his hiring in March of 2021, Saleeba has demonstrated ongoing success advancing the agency's media relations efforts, refining the strategic direction and strengthening the team's approach.

"Media relations is a vital tenet of our agency, and Steve has been essential to growing this capability," said Darlene Hollywood, founder and principal of Hollywood Agency. "His constant, meticulous study of the space and his creative positioning of clients as part of the conversation drives our entire team's understanding and process."

Prior to Hollywood Agency, Saleeba spent more than a decade as a television news producer in Boston, followed by seven years at Elevate Communications. A seasoned PR executive and Peabody Award-winner, Saleeba's creativity combined with his understanding for spotting media trends and his extensive network of journalist relationships across local, regional and national media have landed countless high-impact media placements for clients on a global scale.

The agency also announced the expansion of its digital marketing team with the hiring of Marissa Lalli as Performance Marketing Director. Lalli brings with her more than a decade of content development, data-driven digital, social and ecommerce success, having worked at Solomon McCown, MullenLowe, Havas, The Boston Bruins and most recently, Mightier.

