Hollywood Is On Strike. What Does It Mean for Disney Stock?

It's been over nine months since I called out seriously deteriorating issues at Disney (NYSE: DIS), and now over eight months since CEO Bob Iger returned and I said I'd patiently wait for a turnaround story to emerge. Things have arguably gotten much worse since then.The latest blow to the House of Mouse is Hollywood writer and actor strikes. Iger said recently on a CNBC Squawk Box interview that writer and actor strikes "are adding to a set of challenges that ... [the media industry] is already facing that is quite frankly very disruptive and dangerous." With that said, is Disney stock dead money, or is Iger's strategy to get Disney back on track still viable? Of course, Disney has more going for it than entertainment disrupted by writer and actor strikes. What would Disney be without those world-class parks?