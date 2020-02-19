Hollywood's Most Exclusive Hotel Peninsula Beverly Hills Set to Install InvoTech UHF-RFID Uniform System

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peninsula Beverly Hills opened their doors in 1991 as the first new luxury hotel in Beverly Hills in 20 years. Today they are the only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star rated hotel in Southern California. The InvoTech UHF-RFID Uniform System to be installed at the Peninsula Beverly Hills will contribute to the continuous success of their hotel operations by lowering operating expenses.

InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. Peninsula Beverly Hills joins InvoTech's extensive client portfolio of hotels worldwide. Click here for more information on InvoTech's Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.

The InvoTech UHF-RFID Uniform System selected for the Peninsula Beverly Hills will track and provide automated reports on uniforms for approximately 500 team members. Having this system in place will provide significant cost saving benefits by cutting labor costs, eliminating losses, reducing purchases and lowering laundry expenses. Eliminating traditional labor-intensive tasks, such as manual sorting, counting and recordkeeping significantly reduces operational costs.

UHF-RFID provides 100% accountability with easy to use UHF-RFID equipment that instantly scans and records all staff uniform transactions for real-time accounting. The UHF-RFID tags are waterproof and will be attached to every garment to ensure instant accountability.

"The high-quality, high-value uniform inventory at the Peninsula Beverly Hills represents an important investment for the hotel operations. The InvoTech Uniform Systems helps maintain optimum inventory levels to forecast the need for future uniform purchases. Amongst other benefits, the system monitors the lifecycle of each individual garment, keeps track of laundry expenses and records employees' uniform assignments", said Oswald Lares, Director of Sales & Marketing at InvoTech Systems, Inc.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills is perfectly positioned to improve its uniform processing efficiency, control laundry expenses and manage the entire uniform inventory. An important part of InvoTech's uniform solution is the integrated electronic signature capture terminal that electronically records employee signatures when uniforms are assigned."InvoTech's UHF-RFID tracking technology reads large quantities of soiled uniforms as they are collected and sent to the laundry. The system also records where each uniform is stored and when staff members retrieve them for use.

InvoTech has over 660 of satisfied clients worldwide in more than 35 countries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, medical centers, cleanrooms, and laundries. Why InvoTech? Because major brands like Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, MGM International, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, Intel, Pfizer, Madison Square Garden, and Staples Center rely on InvoTech Systems to provide operational efficiency, full-accountability, and turn-key solutions for laundry, linen and uniform management. See what our clients are saying about us.

About InvoTech Systems

InvoTech Systems provides the most advanced inventory management systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations. Our very reliable and easy-to-use systems integrate the latest RFID technology to significantly improve operational efficiencies to eliminate losses, reduce purchases, cut labor costs, and lower laundry expenses. InvoTech provides solutions for hospitality, healthcare, cleanrooms, stadiums and arenas, theme parks, commercial laundries, and many other industries worldwide. With over 26 years of experience providing inventory management systems, InvoTech is known for our expertise and reliable solutions tailored to our client needs and outstanding customer support. Visit our website to find out more.

About Peninsula Beverly Hills

The only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star-rated hotel in Southern California for 25 consecutive years, The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers 195 guest rooms, including 38 suites and 17 private villas, nestled among lush tropical gardens in the heart of Beverly Hills. Home to the sumptuous Belvedere, the only AAA Five Diamond-rated restaurant in Los Angeles for 23 consecutive years, The Peninsula Beverly Hills also features The Living Room, where The Peninsula Afternoon Tea is served daily, The Peninsula Spa and The Roof Garden, a refined resort oasis featuring a swimming pool, private cabanas, and outdoor cocktails and dining. The Peninsula Beverly Hills is located at the intersection of Wilshire and South Santa Monica Boulevards, within easy walking distance to Beverly Hills' legendary Rodeo Drive. Visit our website to find out more.



