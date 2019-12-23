Holmusk and NHCS Extend Collaboration to Improve Heart Disease Care

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk and National Heart Centre Singapore announced that they have extended their collaboration agreement to improve care for patients with coronary artery disease using machine learning and data analytics, until December 2020. This will build upon the work done over the past 3 years using data from the Singapore Cardiac Longitudinal Outcomes Database (SingCLOUD), a large registry for patients with cardiovascular disease in Singapore. The aim is to leverage clinical data to enable deeper clinical insights and a new generation of decision support tools, allowing physicians to make timely, personalised decisions about disease management.

The past 3 years of collaboration have resulted in multiple positive outcomes, for research and better patient care. One success was the use of Holmusk's proprietary analytics methodology to predict the risk of secondary major adverse cardiovascular events (such as death, stroke or another heart attack) in patients admitted to hospital with a heart attack.

Current conventional risk scores do not take into account the effect of clinical treatments at follow-up, which limits their use in evaluating the effectiveness of various treatment strategies. This predictor was built using Holmusk's hybrid approach of quantitative systems pharmacology and deep learning, based on aggregated data from patients admitted to two major public hospitals in Singapore between 2011 and 2014. Future plans are to integrate a clinical decision support tool based on this predictor, allowing doctors to quickly explore the potential efficacy of various treatment options and decide on the best one for their patient.

In research, Holmusk and NHCS have conducted several retrospective studies to determine the long-term clinical outcome, cost and quality of care in patients with common heart conditions (coronary artery disease, heart failure and abnormal heart rhythm) in Singapore using anonymised SingCLOUD data over a secured platform. The first paper has been published in Circulation Reports (December 2019). Several other manuscripts are in the pipeline for publication in peer-reviewed scientific journals over the coming months.

"The research and the tools we've developed using data analytics on the unified SingCLOUD database can significantly improve patient care. We're really excited with what we've been able to achieve with Holmusk in a short period of time," said Associate Professor Yeo Khung Keong, Principal Investigator for SingCLOUD, and Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology from National Heart Centre Singapore.

"Even in a developed country like Singapore with high healthcare standards, the rate of cardiovascular events is on the rise. Machine learning and analytics have a huge potential to help doctors make better decisions," said Nawal Roy, CEO and Founder of Holmusk. "It has been a highly fulfilling experience working with NHCS and we look forward to a successful long-term collaboration."

About Holmusk

Holmusk is a healthcare technology company on a mission to transform the lives of people with behavioral health and chronic diseases through data driven medicine. Headquartered in Singapore, it is building the world's largest real-world evidence platform for mental health and chronic diseases as well as a powerful digital therapeutics platform that enables better care and outcomes for patients. For more information, please visit holmusk.com

About NHCS

The National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) is a national and regional referral centre for cardiovascular diseases. NHCS provides a one-stop comprehensive cardiac care ranging from preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic to rehabilitative services. It is also the only heart and lung transplantation centre in Singapore.



Each year, NHCS handles over 120,000 outpatient consultations, 9,000 interventional and surgical procedures and 10,000 inpatients. Its clinical outcomes for heart attack treatment, balloon angioplasty with stenting and coronary bypass surgery have been shown to be equivalent to international benchmarks.

Established in 1998, NHCS is the pioneer in cardiovascular care in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.nhcs.com.sg .

