Hologic Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $187.4 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $499.2 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $267.9 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.2% to $1.07 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $187.4 Mln. vs. $499.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $930 - $980 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.85 Full year revenue guidance: $3.85 - $4.00 Bln

