Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 23:43:15

Hologic Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $228.4 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $268.4 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $241.5 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.5% to $1.00 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $228.4 Mln. vs. $268.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $1.00 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $840 - $870 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.79 - $5.84 Full year revenue guidance: $4,750 - $4,780 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hologic IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hologic IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hologic IncShs 69,04 -0,49% Hologic IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX steigt an. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen