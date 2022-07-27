|
27.07.2022 23:43:15
Hologic Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $228.4 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $268.4 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $241.5 million or $0.95 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.5% to $1.00 billion from $1.17 billion last year.
Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $228.4 Mln. vs. $268.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $1.00 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $840 - $870 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.79 - $5.84 Full year revenue guidance: $4,750 - $4,780 Mln
