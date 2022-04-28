|
Hologic Lifts FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Hologic Inc. (HOLX) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.
Looking forward to full year 2022, the company now expects earnings per share of $4.36 to $4.56, adjusted earnings per share of $5.45 to $5.65, and revenues of $4.60 billion to $4.70 billion.
Previously, the company expected earnings per share of $3.80 to $4.10, adjusted earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.20, and revenues of $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $5.15 per share and revenues of $4.53 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.
For the third quarter, Hologic expects earnings of $0.39 to $0.44 per share, adjusted earnings of $0.67 to $0.72 per share and revenues of $875 million to $915 million.
Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.70 per share and revenues of $893.51 million.
