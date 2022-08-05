Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. Announces Dissolution

Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. (Home Bancorp) (OTCPK: HWIS), the holding company of Home Savings Bank, announced today that it has voluntarily dissolved under Maryland law and is now winding up its operations and preparing to distribute assets, consisting solely of cash, to its stockholders. The expected amount of the distribution to stockholders is discussed in Home Bancorp’s proxy statement dated January 28, 2022 for the stockholder meeting to approve the dissolution. A copy of such proxy statement can be found on Home Bancorp’s website at homebancorpwisconsin.com. It is expected that distributions will be made in late October 2022, although the distribution could be later. We intend to notify stockholders of the amount per share to be distributed by issuing a press release prior to making distributions.

Home Bancorp’s common stock continues to be quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace. Home Bancorp’s shares may be removed from the OTC Pink marketplace and trading in Home Bancorp’s shares may be terminated completely due to circumstances that are within or not within our control at any time prior to the date on which distributions are made to stockholders. There can be no guarantee when Home Bancorp’s shares will be removed from the OTC Pink marketplace, or that trading in Home Bancorp stock will not be terminated, without notice, prior to the date on which distributions are made to stockholders.

