Home Care Association of America to Release Report Revealing State of Home Care in US

WHAT: The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) will release "The State of Home Care: Industry at a Crossroads," a new report showcasing data and policy priorities concerning the state of home care in the United States. HCAOA's CEO, board members, home care industry leaders, caregivers, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) and the Global Coalition on Aging will speak on the report's findings and call on home care industry leaders and policymakers to elevate the importance of home care for Americans.

WHY: The pandemic has placed home care at the epicenter of a national discussion about the importance, safety and value of care for older Americans. From how and where people want to age, to who will care for us, to how we will pay for it, the future of America's long-term care system hangs in the balance for millions of people and the workforce who provides the care they rely on at home. With the growth of the Medicare population projected to double from 40 to 80 million adults by 2040, addressing the challenges must start now.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, 12 p.m. ET

**Media and Legislator Q&A following the broadcast. Contact jennifer@hcaoa.org to receive a link.**

WHERE: LIVE broadcast via Home Care Association of America's Facebook page and YouTube channel

WHO:

Home Care Association of America CEO Vicki Hoak

HCAOA Board of Directors President – Emma Dickison, CEO, Home Helpers Home Care

HCAOA Director – Jeff Wiberg, CEO, Family Resource Home Care

HCAOA Director – Cheryl Stanton, Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer, BrightStar Care

Caregiver of the Year finalist – Zora Bullett, ComForCare Home Care

Caregiver – Georgianna Blackston, Synergy HomeCare

MEDIA AND LEGISLATOR Q&A: A media and legislator Q&A will immediately follow the broadcast. To attend, email name and organization to Jennifer Battista at jennifer@hcaoa.org to receive a link.

Media Contact: Jennifer Battista, (570) 510-5731, jennifer@hcaoa.org

