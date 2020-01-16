Home Care Industry Leader Named President of HCAOA Board

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) announced today the election of home care industry leader Emma Dickison as the new president of its board of directors, effective immediately.

The leading association for providers in the private duty home care industry elected Dickison for her extensive experience in in-home caregiving and accomplished track record as CEO of Home Helpers® Home Care. Dickison, who has been with the company since 2007, is responsible for more than doubling the home care franchise from 500 communities to more than 1,000. She has overseen ten years of double-digit growth and has served as president since 2008 and CEO since 2016. Her appointment comes as HCAOA targets membership growth as a major priority in 2020.

"Throughout her career, Emma has been an innovative leader who provides a laser focus on the most important aspects of her business," Peter Ross, outgoing president of the HCAOA Board of Directors, said. "Her track record of exponential growth and expert knowledge of the industry perfectly aligns with our desire to reach the next level."

Before joining Home Helpers, Dickison served as an executive of both Blockbuster and Sylvan Learning Center fueling incredible growth at both businesses. She has served on HCAOA's Board of Directors since 2015.

"I'm honored to be elected by HCAOA and look forward to advancing the nation's first association for providers of home care," Dickison said. "For more than a decade, I've been focused on our Home Helpers franchisees, clients, and the caregivers who serve those clients. My goal is for aging loved ones to remain independent and comfortable in their own home to live their best lives as possible."

HCAOA represents thousands of companies that employ more than 500,000 workers across the United States. The association also recently named Vicki Hoak to the position of executive director in November 2019. Its leadership changes strengthen the trade association's advancement of the home care industry.

Dickison holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and is a Certified Senior Advisor and Certified Franchise Executive. She was awarded the International Franchise Association's 2019 Crystal Compass, recognizing outstanding leadership in the franchising industry. She is a co-chair of the Southwest Ohio Women's Franchise Chapter and former board member of the Women's Franchise and Distribution Forum.

ABOUT HCAOA

Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association – currently representing nearly 3,000 companies that employ more than 500,000 caregivers across the United States. HCAOA serves as the home care industry's unified voice. Representing a diverse number of small, mid-level and large corporations, HCAOA unites the industry through speaking with one voice in Washington, D.C. and state capitals across the country. HCAOA protects industry interests, promotes industry values, tackles barriers to growth and takes on industry-wide issues.

SOURCE Home Care Association of America (HCAOA)